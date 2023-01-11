ADVERTISEMENT

Kozhikode Corporation plans temporary facilities to accommodate shops at Kidson Corner

January 11, 2023 10:32 pm | Updated 10:32 pm IST - Kozhikode

It was temporary facilities that the Corporation had in mind for traders while granting permission, says public works standing committee chairman

The Hindu Bureau

Kozhikode Corporation authorities, on Tuesday, demolishing temporary shops set up on the roadside at Mananchira to accommodate the occupants of Kidson Corner building near S.K. Square. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

The Kozhikode Corporation plans to construct non-concrete sheds on Mananchira-Comtrust Road to accommodate shops in the Kidson Corner building that will soon be demolished for the construction of a parking plaza.

The Corporation demolished four concrete structures on the road on Tuesday. They had been constructed by traders after obtaining oral consent from the civic body. However, public works standing committee chairman P.C. Rajan told The Hindu that it was not concrete structures, but temporary facilities that the Corporation had in mind while granting permission.

The four shop rooms were built on the roadside, which is generally used as a parking area at Kidson Corner where Vaikom Muhammed Basheer Road meets Mananchira Road. Seven other shop rooms were constructed on P.M. Taj Road. They were supposed to accommodate the 11 shops in the building, which is popularly known as Sathram building as it housed the Malabar Mansion Hotel of the Kerala Tourism Development Corporation earlier. The Corporation has been planning to demolish the building and start construction of the parking plaza for years but could not do so as shop owners refused to vacate the premises until there were alternative space.

However, traders alleged that they had spent around ₹32 lakh for the construction of shop rooms. The alleged delay on the part of the Corporation in acting against illegal buildings had encouraged traders to go ahead with the construction, which was almost complete by the time the shop rooms were demolished.

The District Collector in his capacity as Chairman of the District Disaster Management Authority had ordered the demolition of the shop rooms.

Mr. Rajan said the remaining shop rooms on P.M. Taj Road would also be demolished in a few days, and that alternative arrangements would be made in a month.

