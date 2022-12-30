ADVERTISEMENT

Kozhikode Corporation passes 301 public work tenders in a day

December 30, 2022 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - Kozhikode

UDF councillors stay away from special council meeting

The Hindu Bureau

The Kozhikode Corporation Council on Friday passed 301 finalised tenders of various public work projects at a special council meeting on Friday.

While the councillors pointed out that flood relief funds were pending for six months, officials explained how the shift to the new software, Price 3, had adversely impacted the smooth execution of works.

Public Works Standing Committee chairman P.C. Rajan said it was necessary to pass tenders early owing to delay caused by the new software. He added that the remaining tenders would be passed by January 15.

Meanwhile, United Democratic Front (UDF) councillors were conspicuously absent at the meeting. Deputy Mayor C.P. Musafir Ahamed alleged that it was for the first time in the history of the Corporation council that a section of the Opposition had boycotted a special council meeting and maintained that it showed their lack of interest in matters that affected people.

On the other hand, Opposition leader K.C. Shobhita said in a press release that the UDF had boycotted the council in protest against the Corporation’s reported reluctance to take action against those behind the alleged attack on women councillors of the front on December 17 at the Corporation office.

