Kozhikode Corporation opens de-addiction centre at Mankavu

January 10, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - Kozhikode

Mayor Beena Philip inaugurated the de-addiction and counselling centre of the Kozhikode Corporation in the urban health centre compound at Mankavu in the city on Tuesday. The facility is said to be the first of its kind under any civic body in the State.

Initially, the centre will be functional on Mondays and Wednesdays from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. The time may be extended later. It provides services of a psychiatric social worker besides a psychiatrist.

Deputy Mayor C.P. Musafir Ahmed presided over the inaugural function, while Health Standing Committee chairperson S. Jayasree and Health Officer A. Sasikumar explained the functioning of the centre. Various standing committee chairpersons and councillors and Corporation Secretary K.U. Bini were present.