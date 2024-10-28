Kozhikode Corporation declared fully digitally literate, but Opposition not happy

Minister for Public Works P.A. Mohamed Riyas on Monday (October 28) declared the Kozhikode Corporation as fully digitally literate, which means that everyone aged above 14 living in the civic body is capable of operating a smartphone and understands the basics of online media.

This is part of the State government’s ‘Digi Kerala’ project. Mayor Beena Philip, who presided over the event, said that senior citizens in 75 wards in the Corporation had been trained to use android mobile phones and mobile internet. M.V. Bindu, a resident of East Hill, took a selfie with the Minister, Mayor, and other dignitaries to prove her digital skills.

Mr. Riyas complimented the Corporation authorities for achieving the feat, saying that they were role models for other local bodies. From the first step in the form of a survey conducted in the wards, activities of the civic body were commendable, he said.

The United Democratic Front-led Opposition, however, boycotted the event. Even some of the ruling party councillors were not present there. UDF council party leader K.C. Shobhitha alleged that the declaration was made in a hurry. The Opposition councillors claimed that not even 10 ruling party councillors were present at the event. Many people gave it a miss, which was evident from the empty chairs in the audience, they said. Even Deputy Mayor C.P. Musafar Ahammed and Corporation secretary K.U. Bini were conspicuous by their absence. Though the authorities had announced that over 30,000 learners would be given certificates, very few were seen there, the Opposition pointed out.