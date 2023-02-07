Kozhikode Corporation Council to decide on demolition of Sathram building at Kidson Corner

February 07, 2023 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - Kozhikode

The demolition of the building at Kidson Corner in the city, where the Kozhikode Corporation’s proposed parking plaza is to come up, will resume only after alternate arrangements are made to accommodate the 12 shops that function from the building.

Corporation Public Works Standing Committee chairman P.C. Rajan said the concrete structures constructed by traders would be demolished as soon as the Corporation council approved the plan to construct a makeshift facility to accommodate the shops. He added that a decision would be taken at the council meeting on Wednesday.

The Corporation had suspended the demolition of the Kidson Corner building (Sathram) after the 12 traders refused to vacate, demanding alternative arrangements to accommodate their shops until the construction of the parking plaza. The traders had constructed 12 concrete structures on Comtrust Road and P.M. Taj Road to accommodate the shop rooms. However, the Corporation recently demolished four of them on the grounds that it had approved only makeshift structures, while the remaining seven still stand. “They will also be demolished as soon as we get the council’s approval to construct makeshift structures,” Mr. Rajan said.

The Corporation had planned the multi-storey parking plaza as a solution to the parking woes in the heart of the city. The age-old Sathram building was the appropriate one to be replaced. More than 80% of traders in the building have already been evicted, and the demolition of the top floors had already begun when the process met with a roadblock.