Kozhikode Corporation Council passes motion against Lakshadweep Administrator

KOZHIKODE

28 May 2021 23:05 IST

‘Powers being misused to threaten life and identity of islanders’

The Kozhikode Corporation on Friday passed an adjournment motion that demanded that the Central government replace Lakshadweep Administrator Praful Khoda Patel, considering the widespread protest against his recent reforms in the islands.

CPI(M) councillor Rajeev K., who presented the motion, said the Administrator was misusing his powers to threaten the life, identity and property of islanders.

IUML councillor K. Moideen Koya supported Mr. Rajeev, and pointed out that Kerala had a responsibility to Lakshadweep, considering the number of islanders who often visited the State for medical needs and higher education.

They highlighted the trade relationship with Lakshadweep, especially for Kozhikode. The councillors questioned the move to link the islands with the Managaluru port instead of the Beypore port for the basic needs of islanders.

Mr. Rajeev questioned the change in diet in schools and the ban on slaughter of cows and buffaloes and on the sale and storage of beef on the island. He termed them an intrusion on the traditional eating habits of islanders.

BJP councillor Rineesh said there was no ban on beef and that political parties in Kerala were trying to create a religious divide in Lakshadweep. He said the group of islands had a crime rate higher than what was being reported.

Health standing committee chairperson S. Jayasree said the islands might cease to exist if they were completely thrown open to tourism. The council passed the motion despite opposition from the BJP councillors.