Kozhikode Collector orders surrender of licensed arms

Published - October 18, 2024 08:05 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Kozhikode District Collector Snehil Kumar Singh, who is also the District Election officer, issued official orders on October 18 (Friday) to ensure the surrender of all licensed weapons in the Thiruvambady Assembly constituency. 

He also directed the District Police Chief (Kozhikode Rural) to take the required steps to complete the process in time. According to the order, those in possession of licensed weapons should surrender them at the nearest police stations.

