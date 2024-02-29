Kozhikode City traffic police missing modern interceptors to track speed limit violations

February 29, 2024 08:25 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - Kozhikode

Despite the rapid growth in urban traffic and rise in speed limit violations, traffic enforcement squads in Kozhikode city are left with an old mobile interceptor vehicle loaded with outdated radar equipment. Poor battery backup, space constraints and lack of infrared and automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras pose major challenges for the old police vehicle.

The enforcement squad is forced to use the old vehicle at a time when their counterparts in other States are experimenting with infrared cameras that can generate perfect test results even during late night hours. The radar camera in the old interceptor vehicle is not operated after 6 p.m. because of low light.

According to police sources, the demand for ANPR cameras, which can easily track registration details and information related to previous road rule violations, is pending with the authorities. Test results of radar cameras are dependent on the zooming capacity of the traditional equipment, which can go wrong at any time based on the volume of traffic and light.

Traffic police personnel say digital cameras should be used to record visuals of spot fine payments and officers’ interactions with motorists to avoid controversies. “We are in need of at least three functional interceptors which can be deployed at crucial locations. The purpose of these vehicles is to keep an eye on criminals who misuse the national and State highways for their operations,” says a senior police officer with the City Traffic wing. At present, CCTV cameras or voice recorders are not available in any of the traffic patrol vehicles, which is a serious drawback in ensuring scientific enforcement activity, he adds.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.