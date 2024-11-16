 />
Kozhikode city to host district school arts fest this year

Published - November 16, 2024 07:08 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

The Hindu Bureau

Kozhikode city will host this year’s revenue district school arts festival from November 19 to 23.

Around 8,000 students will participate in 319 events which will be held across 20 venues. C. Manoj Kumar, Deputy Director, Education, told the media on Saturday (November 16) that off-stage events will be held at the Government Higher Secondary School, Nadakkavu, on November 19. Malabar Christian College Higher Secondary School will be the main venue. Stage events will begin on November 20.

A dance performance by a teachers’ collective from the district will mark the inaugural event at the main venue. Minister for Forests and Wildlife A.K. Saseendran will open the festival while Thottathil Raveendran, MLA, Mayor Beena Philip, and M.K. Raghavan, Shafi Parambil, and P.T. Usha, MPs, will be present. Writer Benyamin will be the chief guest.

Irula dance, Paliya dance, Paniya dance, Mangalam Kali, and Malapulaya Aattam, the new events included in the festival from this year, will be staged at the BEM Higher Secondary School. The stages have been named after late writers from Kozhikode. M.K. Muneer, MLA, will open the valedictory event.

