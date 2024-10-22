GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kozhikode city to become fully digitally literate in a week

Efforts on to ensure that everyone above 14 years of age in the city is able to operate a smartphone and understands the basics of online media

Published - October 22, 2024 08:56 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Kozhikode Corporation is set to declare itself fully digitally literate within a week. Efforts are on to ensure that everyone above 14 years of age in the city can operate a smartphone and understands the basics of online media.

These efforts are part of the State government’s ‘Digi Kerala’ project. A survey was conducted across all households within the Corporation limits, identifying 30,187 people as digitally illiterate. “We have conducted classes to educate them. Except for a dozen wards, all other wards in the Corporation have attained complete digital literacy. These remaining wards will be covered in the coming week,” said Rekha C., chairperson of the education standing committee of the Corporation.

A total of 5,358 volunteers are involved in the survey and conduct of digital literacy classes. Actor Asif Ali is the brand ambassador of the project in the Kozhikode Corporation.

The State is planning to declare itself completely digital literate on November 1, the State Formation Day. The entire project is being implemented with the support of a specially designed Digi Kerala mobile application. Learners will receive digital progress cards upon completion of their training and subsequent online skill tests.

