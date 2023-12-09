Kozhikode city sub-district set to bag trophy at district school arts festival

December 09, 2023 01:47 am | Updated 01:47 am IST - Kozhikode

Young talents from the Kozhikode city sub-district were in a jovial mood on Friday as they confirmed their overall championship once again at the Kozhikode Revenue District School Arts Festival that concluded at Perambra on Friday.

With a few more events to be completed on Friday evening, the reigning champions, Kozhikode city, had scored 893 points while the closest contender Chevayur was 70 points away, scoring 823 points. Koyilandy with 804 points was at the third position.

As in the previous years, Silver Hills Higher Secondary School from Chevayur sub-district bagged the maximum points among schools (312) followed by Memunda HSS (242) and the host Perambra HSS (226).

In the Arabic Kalolsavam, Nadapuram sub-district bagged the overall trophy in UP and high school categories. In Sanskritolsavam, Meladi sub-district won the UP category while Balussery sub-district topped in the high school category.

However, the final results were not announced on Friday due to a maintenance error in the ‘Utsavam’ website that hosts the results of all school arts festivals at the district level across the State. Deputy Director of Education C. Manojkumar said in a press release that the final results would be announced on Saturday.

Earlier, district panchayat president Sheeja Sasi inaugurated the valedictory ceremony of the festival while Perambra Block Panchayat president N.P. Babu presided over. She gave away the trophies to winners in various categories.