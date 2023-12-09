HamberMenu
Kozhikode city sub-district set to bag trophy at district school arts festival

Reigning champions score 893 points while Chevayur sub-district is 70 points away, with 823 points; final results withheld due to website error

December 09, 2023 01:47 am | Updated 01:47 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
The Chavittu Natakam (HS category) competition held as part of the District School Arts Festival at Perambra, Kozhikode, on Friday.

The Chavittu Natakam (HS category) competition held as part of the District School Arts Festival at Perambra, Kozhikode, on Friday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Young talents from the Kozhikode city sub-district were in a jovial mood on Friday as they confirmed their overall championship once again at the Kozhikode Revenue District School Arts Festival that concluded at Perambra on Friday.

Devananda C.K. of Silver Hills Higher Secondary School, Kozhikode, who bagged the first prize in Nangyarkoothu (HS category) at the District School Arts Festival at Perambra, Kozhikode, on Friday.

Devananda C.K. of Silver Hills Higher Secondary School, Kozhikode, who bagged the first prize in Nangyarkoothu (HS category) at the District School Arts Festival at Perambra, Kozhikode, on Friday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

With a few more events to be completed on Friday evening, the reigning champions, Kozhikode city, had scored 893 points while the closest contender Chevayur was 70 points away, scoring 823 points. Koyilandy with 804 points was at the third position.

Poorakkali (HS category) competition in progress at the District School Arts Festival at Perambra, Kozhikode, on Friday.

Poorakkali (HS category) competition in progress at the District School Arts Festival at Perambra, Kozhikode, on Friday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

As in the previous years, Silver Hills Higher Secondary School from Chevayur sub-district bagged the maximum points among schools (312) followed by Memunda HSS (242) and the host Perambra HSS (226).

Nadan Pattu (HSS category) competition in progress at the District School Arts Festival at Perambra, Kozhikode, on Friday.

Nadan Pattu (HSS category) competition in progress at the District School Arts Festival at Perambra, Kozhikode, on Friday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

In the Arabic Kalolsavam, Nadapuram sub-district bagged the overall trophy in UP and high school categories. In Sanskritolsavam, Meladi sub-district won the UP category while Balussery sub-district topped in the high school category.

Arabhi K.A. and team from St. Joseph’s Anglo Indian Girls HSS, Kozhikode, that won the first prize in the patriotic song (HS category) competition at the District School Arts Festival at Perambra, Kozhikode, on Friday.

Arabhi K.A. and team from St. Joseph’s Anglo Indian Girls HSS, Kozhikode, that won the first prize in the patriotic song (HS category) competition at the District School Arts Festival at Perambra, Kozhikode, on Friday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

However, the final results were not announced on Friday due to a maintenance error in the ‘Utsavam’ website that hosts the results of all school arts festivals at the district level across the State. Deputy Director of Education C. Manojkumar said in a press release that the final results would be announced on Saturday.

K. Abhiram and team from St. Joseph’s HSS, Kozhikode, that got the first prize in Maddalakeli (HS category) at the District School Arts Festival at Perambra, Kozhikode, on Friday.

K. Abhiram and team from St. Joseph’s HSS, Kozhikode, that got the first prize in Maddalakeli (HS category) at the District School Arts Festival at Perambra, Kozhikode, on Friday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Earlier, district panchayat president Sheeja Sasi inaugurated the valedictory ceremony of the festival while Perambra Block Panchayat president N.P. Babu presided over. She gave away the trophies to winners in various categories. 

The team from Memunda HSS that bagged the first prize in Oppana (HSS category) at the District School Arts Festival at Perambra, Kozhikode, on Friday.

The team from Memunda HSS that bagged the first prize in Oppana (HSS category) at the District School Arts Festival at Perambra, Kozhikode, on Friday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

