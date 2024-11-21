 />
Kozhikode City sub-district leads in revenue district school arts festival

Writer Benyamin hails the artistic tradition of Kozhikode

Published - November 21, 2024 01:57 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
The team of Keezhal UP School, Vadakara, performing group dance (UP-girls) at the District School Arts Festival in Kozhikode on Wednesday.

The team of Keezhal UP School, Vadakara, performing group dance (UP-girls) at the District School Arts Festival in Kozhikode on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Kozhikode City sub-district is in the lead position in the Kozhikode Revenue District School Arts Festival as the on-stage events of the fest began on Wednesday. The City sub-district scored 160 points while Koduvally is close behind with 158 points. Chevayur and Mukkam sub-districts share the third position with 153 points each.

Among the schools, Memunda HSS from Thodannur sub-district is leading the run for the overall championship with 57 points. Silver Hills HSS from Chevayur sub-district and CKGMHSS, Chingapuram, from Melady sub-district (44 points each), and GHSS, Naduvannur, from Perambra sub-district (43 points) are close behind.

Jewel Rose of Holy Family UP School, Changaroth, performing folk dance (UP-girls) at the District School Arts Festival in Kozhikode on Wednesday.

Jewel Rose of Holy Family UP School, Changaroth, performing folk dance (UP-girls) at the District School Arts Festival in Kozhikode on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Thiruvathirakkali, Kerala Nadanam, Group Song, Kuchipudi,. Mime, Mono Act, Group Dance, Yakshaganam, Vattappatt, Light Music and Panchavadyam were some of the major events held on Wednesday.

Earlier inaugurating the festival, writer Benyamin hailed the artistic tradition of Kozhikode where all kinds of cultural events become successful. “No one is an outsider in Kozhikode. It accepts everyone and lets them dissolve themselves in its artistic tradition,” he said. He pointed out that the secular and loving tradition of Kozhikode could be emulated across the State. Mayor Beena Philip presided over the event.

The team of Perambra HSS celebrating their victory in the Thiruvathirakkali (HS category) at the District School Arts Festival in Kozhikode on Wednesday.

The team of Perambra HSS celebrating their victory in the Thiruvathirakkali (HS category) at the District School Arts Festival in Kozhikode on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

A welcome song penned by Deputy Director of Education Manoj Kumar, composed by Deeptha Aravind and performed by 30 music teachers of the district, as well as a welcome dance presented by a group of dance teachers were the highlights of the inaugural function.

The team of St. Joseph’s HSS, Kozhikode, that bagged the first prize in Thayambaka (HS category) at the District School Arts Fest in Kozhikode on Wednesday.

The team of St. Joseph’s HSS, Kozhikode, that bagged the first prize in Thayambaka (HS category) at the District School Arts Fest in Kozhikode on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: K Ragesh

The competitions are being held in 319 categories at 20 venues spread across the city. Around 12,000 students are taking part in the festival in Upper Primary, High School and Higher Secondary categories.

The team of ICS HS, Koyilandi, that bagged the first prize in Vattappattu (HS) at the District School Arts Festival in Kozhikode on Wednesday.

The team of ICS HS, Koyilandi, that bagged the first prize in Vattappattu (HS) at the District School Arts Festival in Kozhikode on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

The events of the third day of the festival include Oppana, Drama, Ottanthullal, Bharatanatyam, Skit, Kuchipudi, percussion instruments, Kerala Nadanam, Folk dance, Mappilappattu and Malayappulaya Aattam.

Prathush M.K. of GHSS, Narikkuni, who bagged the first prize in Kuchipudi (HSS- boys) at the District School Arts Festival in Kozhikode on Wednesday.

Prathush M.K. of GHSS, Narikkuni, who bagged the first prize in Kuchipudi (HSS- boys) at the District School Arts Festival in Kozhikode on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Jyothika S. Das of St. Mary’s HSS, Koodathai, performing Kerala Nadanam (HSS) at the District School Arts Festival in Kozhikode on Wednesday.

Jyothika S. Das of St. Mary’s HSS, Koodathai, performing Kerala Nadanam (HSS) at the District School Arts Festival in Kozhikode on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Abhijith P.S. of St. Thomas HSS, Koorachund, performing Kuchipudi (HS - boys) at the District School Arts Festival in Kozhikode on Wednesday.

Abhijith P.S. of St. Thomas HSS, Koorachund, performing Kuchipudi (HS - boys) at the District School Arts Festival in Kozhikode on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

