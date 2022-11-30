Kozhikode city continues to lead in district arts fest

November 30, 2022 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - Kozhikode

For Kozhikode, the Revenue District School Arts Festival in progress at Vadakara is a rehearsal for the State School Arts Festival that is to be held in the city in January 2023.

Most of the responsibilities for the State event will fall upon the shoulders of the team that is now managing the district-level event and hence, it has to be well prepared when the time arrives. As for the public, the district-level festival is only a trailer for the big picture in the pipeline.

The fourth day of festivities at Vadakara saw enormous participation by the public who turned out in hordes to watch major events such as drama and folk dance. Oppana also had good viewership.

Kozhikode city sub district, which had won the championship in the previous years, continues to maintain a steady lead scoring 632 points at the end of the fourth day. As Koyilandy sub district maintained its second position with 592 points, Koduvally, which was in the third position on Tuesday, shares it with Balussery now, with each scoring 565 points.

Meanwhile, a tough competition is on between Memunda HSS, Thodannur (220 points) and Silver Hills HSS, Chevayur (219 points), while St. Joseph’s Anglo Indian Girls’ HSS has risen to the third spot with 159 points.

The festival will come to a close on Thursday. Some major events for the final day include Chakyar Koothu, Kathakali, folk songs, group song, duff mutt, Margam Kali, and patriotic songs.