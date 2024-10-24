GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kozhikode city becomes fully digitally literate

Published - October 24, 2024 06:51 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Kozhikode Corporation has declared itself fully digitally literate. This is in accordance with the State government’s ‘Digi Kerala’ project to ensure that everyone above 14 years of age can operate a smartphone and understand the basics of online media.

Mayor Beena Philip told the media on Thursday that the works to achieve digital literacy were completed in all the 75 wards in the corporation on October 23.

She said that the activities to improve digital literacy were launched in the city on August 24. Actor Asif Ali was declared the brand ambassador for the corporation. A total of 30,203 learners, who were found to be digitally illiterate, were chosen for training after a survey and they were given classes in three modules. Chelavoor became the first ward in the civic body to attain full digital literacy. Learners received digital progress cards upon completion of their training and subsequent online skill tests.

Published - October 24, 2024 06:51 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.