Kozhikode city becomes fully digitally literate

The Kozhikode Corporation has declared itself fully digitally literate. This is in accordance with the State government’s ‘Digi Kerala’ project to ensure that everyone above 14 years of age can operate a smartphone and understand the basics of online media.

Mayor Beena Philip told the media on Thursday that the works to achieve digital literacy were completed in all the 75 wards in the corporation on October 23.

She said that the activities to improve digital literacy were launched in the city on August 24. Actor Asif Ali was declared the brand ambassador for the corporation. A total of 30,203 learners, who were found to be digitally illiterate, were chosen for training after a survey and they were given classes in three modules. Chelavoor became the first ward in the civic body to attain full digital literacy. Learners received digital progress cards upon completion of their training and subsequent online skill tests.