Kozhikode celebrates Onam with renewed vigour

A person dressed as Onapottan receiving Dakshina from a commuter at Mananchira in Kozhikode on Monday. Onappottan is a folk character that appears during Onam in parts of north Kerala. The character is known as Pottan as he does not speak and is believed to bring prosperity to the houses he visits. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Onam has been a subdued affair for the whole State for the last four years, the first two due to floods and then due to the pandemic. And hence, Kozhikode is celebrating this Onam with renewed vigour.

The city is abuzz with various activities in connection with Onam as Thiruvonam is just a couple of days away. Shopping for the indispensable Onakkodi is in full swing, with an increased demand for traditional wear, particularly in the festive off-white and gold colour combination.

A woman dressed as Mahabali at the Onam celebrations organised by Mahila Morcha in Kozhikode on Monday. It is usually the men who adorn the costume of the mythical king during the celebrations. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

The Kozhikode District Administration, in association with the Department of Tourism, has planned a variety of programmes to add colour to the celebration, be it cultural, sports or literary. Several events such as the mass run and community pookkalam heavily depend on public participation.

The mass run will be held from the Martyr’s column in South Beach to the organising committee office starting at 9 a.m. on September 9. The community pookkalam is being set up at the Corporation indoor stadium on September 7, the day of Uthradam. Public shall take part in both the events individually or in groups. For registrations contact 8078288013.

A water festival in Chaliyar at Feroke is being conducted for the first time this Onam. The event includes kayaking and a race of country boats.

The cultural programmes by college students held at Kozhikode beach on Sunday were witnessed by thousands of people. However, it was just an event to herald the mega cultural events that will be held across the city on September 9, 10, and 11. ‘Onnichonam’, a special Onam celebration for media persons was held on Sunday under the aegis of the District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) and Calicut Press Club.

A literary convention was organised at the Town Hall on Sunday and Monday. Writer K.P. Ramanunni inaugurated the event.

The whole city has been illuminated under the aegis of various organisations and establishments, adding to the Onam fervour.