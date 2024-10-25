GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kozhikode becomes fully digitally literate under Digi Kerala project

It is the second district in the State after Ernakulam to achieve the distinction

Updated - October 25, 2024 10:06 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
District Collector Snehil Kumar Singh declares Kozhikode a fully digitally literate district under the Digi Kerala project on Friday. 

District Collector Snehil Kumar Singh declares Kozhikode a fully digitally literate district under the Digi Kerala project on Friday.

Kozhikode has secured the title of being the second district in Kerala to achieve total digital literacy. District Collector Snehil Kumar Singh made the official declaration on the achievement on Friday.

The announcement was made after the successful completion of the digital awareness survey and training campaign under the Digi Kerala project in 78 local bodies in the district. Ernakulam is the first fully digitally literate district.

According to officials, the field-level survey under the innovative project covered 73.88 lakh persons with the support of 24,091 volunteers. Training in digital literacy was imparted to 1,953 persons on the basis of the survey results. The mission was completed in time with the support of various self-help groups and institutions.

Local Self-Government Deputy Director Baiju Jose, Assistant Director Pooja Lal, Kudumbasree Mission district coordinator P.C. Kavitha, and representatives of the Kerala Institute of Local Administration were present among others at the function.

Published - October 25, 2024 10:05 pm IST

