Kovind plants Rudraksha sapling at Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala

July 11, 2023 10:23 pm | Updated 10:23 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

Former President Ramnath Kovind planted a Rudraksha sapling at Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala herb garden at Kottakkal on Monday. Lakshadweep Administrator Praful Khoda Patel, Arya Vaidya Sala Managing Trustee P. Madhavankutty Varier, and Arya Vaidya Sala’s senior gardener Janardhanan also planted one Rudraksha sapling each at the herb garden.

Mr. Kovind had brought the Rudraksha saplings from Rishikesh for planting at Kottakkal. Arya Vaidya Sala officials expressed happiness at the former President’s gesture.

Mr. Kovind, his wife Savita and daughter Swati had reached Arya Vaidya Sala two weeks ago for treatment. They left Kottakkal on Tuesday morning after completing a brief course of treatment. They were treated by a team of doctors led by Chief Physician P. Madhavankutty Varier and Deputy Chief Physician K. Muraleedharan.

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan was among the people who visited Mr. Kovind during his stay at Arya Vaidya Sala.