Kovalam to host International Indie Music festival

More than 20 leading bands and singers from India and abroad will perform at Kerala’s first International Indie Music Festival (IIMF) to be held from November 9 to 13 at the Kerala Arts and Crafts Village in Kovalam.

Indie music bands compose their own songs, record music, and perform with instruments, sound and light systems. IIMF is the country’s first and foremost festival in this field and marks the beginning of Kerala’s annual music festival, the organisers say.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, the organisors say the Indie music festival will be an annual event, on the lines of the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) and the International Theatre Festival of Kerala (ITFOK).

Mumbai’s Sherise, RCliff, When Chai Met Toast, Harish Sivaramakrishnan’s Agam, Skreen 6, Sithara Krishnakumar’s Project Malabaricus, Oorali, Job Kurian, Chaos, Lazie J, Chandana Rajesh, Thamarassey Churam, Inner Sanctum, and Devan Ekambaram, are among the Indian bands participating in the festival.

Popular bands and singers like Wil Johns from the UK, popular American hard rock singer Sami Chohfi, British band Rane, Lyia Meta from Malaysia, Anslom from Papua New Guinea, Rudra from Singapore, and Roc Flowers from Italy, are among those coming from abroad to perform at the festival.

There will be four to five performances per day at the IIMF venue. Many fans of foreign singers and indie music will also be coming from abroad. The festival also provides an opportunity for Indian artists to get to know the leading singers of the world, play instruments with them, and work towards a global reach.

The music festival is from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. every day. Entry will be from 5 p.m. Tickets for each day’s event can be booked through Book My Show. Tickets can also be purchased through the Kerala Arts and Crafts Village. Booking ends on November 6. Regular visit time to the crafts village will end at 5 p.m. on festival days.

A dozen installations, a stage, and a gate are being prepared for the IIMF on the craft village premises with a focus on the theme of Liberation. T.U. Sreeprasad, COO of Kerala Arts and Crafts Village, says the IIMF is designed to nurture the Indie music culture in the country and make it another attraction for the tourism and entertainment industries.