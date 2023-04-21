ADVERTISEMENT

Kovalam Leela Raviz ranked eighth among 20 affordable luxury hotels worldwide

April 21, 2023

The Hindu Bureau

The Kovalam Leela raviz hotel in Thiruvananthapuram

The Kovalam Leela Raviz hotel here has been ranked eighth in the top 20 ambassador hotels worldwide by the Travel and Leisure magazine.

The magazine states that one can enjoy international standards of luxury at a low cost at Leela Raviz. The recognition comes in the Golden Jubilee year of the hotel owned by UAE- based businessman Ravi Pillai.

Designed by architect Charles Correa for the India Tourism Development Corporation, the hotel originally known as Ashoka Hotel was inaugurated on December 17, 1972 by the then Chief Minister C.Achutha Menon. It was privatized by the Central government in 2002. First, the M4 Group and then the Leela Group acquired ownership of the hotel. 

In 2011, Mr.Pillai, the founder Chairman of the RP Group, bought the resort but left the management with The Leela Group. The resort was later rebranded as The Leela Raviz Kovalam. 

 Biswajit Chakraborty, General Manager, Kovalam Leela Raviz said the achievement would not only benefit the hotel but also open up new possibilities for the tourism industry in Kerala.

Crossword+

