Kovalam-Bekal waterway to be made functional in 2 years: Minister

Catamaran boat services begin at Perumbalam

The Kovalam-Bekal waterway will be made operational in two years, Transport Minister Antony Raju has said.

He was inaugurating two catamaran boat services of the State Water Transport Department (SWTD) at Perumbalam on Friday.

“The Kovalam-Bekal waterway will help boost tourism in the State. The 616-km waterway can be used for the movement of cargo and passenger services,” he said.

Mr. Raju said a rescue boat would be stationed at Perumbalam from September 18. “The SWTD is constructing two solar-powered boats. It will be launched in six months. One boat will be allotted to Perumbalam,” he said.

Routes

Of the two boats launched, one will conduct service on the Panavally- Perumbalam-Dweep Market- Jetty route. The other boat will ply on the Ernakulam route.

Daleema Jojo, MLA, presided. A.M. Ariff, MP, Thycattusserry block panchayat president P.M. Pramod, Perumbalam grama panchayat president V.V. Asha, Panavally grama panchayat president Dhanya Santhosh and others attended the function.