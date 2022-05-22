Kovalam beach to get a facelift

The famed Kovalam beach, one of the most popular beach destinations in the State, will soon get a facelift as the government has decided to implement a project aimed at the comprehensive development of the beach destination.

A high-level meeting chaired by Minister for Tourism and Public Works P.A. Mohamed Riyaz decided to implement the project using the funds sourced from the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB).

The project involves renovation of Kovalam beach, walkway, lighthouse and Adimalathura beach, apart from arranging for infrastructure facilities for the tourists at the tourist destination. The beach will be developed in such a way that all the areas on the beach would be made accessible to all kinds of tourists. The beach and its surroundings would also be beautified further and more amenities will be introduced to the tourists, the meeting decided.

A detailed project report will be prepared under the aegis of KIIFB. The blueprint of the project will be prepared by July. District Collector Navjot Khosa who has been appointed as the project nodal officer, was tasked to find more space required for development activities. A discussion will be arranged with the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation to make more land available for the development works.

The development of the potential Adimalathura beach will also be carried out as part of the project. The possibility of implementing a responsible tourism project is also being explored here. Directing to implement the plan in a more sustainable manner, Mr Riyaz told the meeting that the design should be done with a view of raising the standard of the destination to international standard. The Minister also suggested that the plan should be prepared in such a way as to incorporate the heritage of the State.