ADVERTISEMENT

Kovalam accident: 23-year-old youth held

April 16, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The Kovalam police have arrested a 23-year-old motorcyclist who allegedly fled the spot after an accident at Kovalam in which a child was killed.

The accused was identified as Mohammed Ashiq of Chittattukukku, Menamkulam.

The accident occurred near Porode bridge at Kovalam at around 8 p.m. on March 30. A four-year-old child was killed in the accident. Mohammed, who was riding a motorcycle, fled from the spot after causing the accident. He also changed the look of the motorcycle after the accident.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

However, CCTV visuals and scientific investigation led to the arrest of Mohammed. On the directions of Fort Assistant Commissioner of Police Shaji S., a police team led by Kovalam circle inspector Bijoy S. arrested the accused.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US