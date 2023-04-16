HamberMenu
Kovalam accident: 23-year-old youth held

April 16, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The Kovalam police have arrested a 23-year-old motorcyclist who allegedly fled the spot after an accident at Kovalam in which a child was killed.

The accused was identified as Mohammed Ashiq of Chittattukukku, Menamkulam.

The accident occurred near Porode bridge at Kovalam at around 8 p.m. on March 30. A four-year-old child was killed in the accident. Mohammed, who was riding a motorcycle, fled from the spot after causing the accident. He also changed the look of the motorcycle after the accident.

However, CCTV visuals and scientific investigation led to the arrest of Mohammed. On the directions of Fort Assistant Commissioner of Police Shaji S., a police team led by Kovalam circle inspector Bijoy S. arrested the accused.

