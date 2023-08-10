Kovaipudur all set to emerge as a calm, pollution-free residential area in Coimbatore

August 10, 2023 10:02 pm | Updated 10:11 pm IST

Located close to the Western Ghats and with work on the Western Bypass Road under way, Kovaipudur is all set to emerge as a calm, pollution-free largely residential area in Coimbatore, speakers at a panel discussion held at Grand Hyatt here on ‘Kovaipudur - Coimbatore’s next big investment hotspot’ said, on Thursday.

The event that is the fourth in the series ‘Coimbatore Unlimited 2.0’, was presented by G Square Group, a real estate developer, and was powered by The Hindu.

Kovaipudur has vast land parcels that are ideal mainly for residential zones. The forthcoming development of the Western Bypass Road will increase real estate prices, while a ring road will decongest the area. All this makes it a good location to invest, including for senior citizens, said Raaghav, chief executive officer, A Plus R Architects, Coimbatore.

Pointing to the prevailing trends in the housing sector there, he said clients nowadays looked for social infra — mainly large open spaces for children and others, club house, and ample number of trees. There is also a shift from apartments to individual houses, bungalows, and farmhouses since people yearn to ‘connect with the ground’.

R. Nandagopal, president of the Association of Indian Management Schools, said Coimbatore was already one of the largest garment exporters globally. “It is also home to among others a vast array of engineering products. These contributed to the city growing on its own, with little dependence on the State government,” he added.

Kovaipudur and its surroundings have ample number of well-known educational institutions and is ideal for retired life. There is also a culture of excellence, thanks to the Government of Tamil Nadu extending help to institutions that perform well, said P. Krishna Kumar, CEO and Secretary, Nehru Group of Institutions, Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

The others who spoke included J. Saravana Kumar, Coimbatore zonal head, G Square, and Sunoj U.P., sales head, G Square. The session was moderated by Santhosh Karunakaran Thampi, journalist and former Senior Assistant Editor, The Hindu.

The discussions focused on opportunities that Kovaipudur offers and how its unique geographical location made it an ideal destination for investments across various sectors such as education, healthcare, retirement communities, and housing plots.

The event’s television partner was Puthiya Thalaimurai TV, while the Kochi event was supported by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry.