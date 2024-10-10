Kottoor Elephant Rehabilitation Centre to reopen with state-of-the-art upgrades to enhance elephants’ welfare and visitor experience

Flanked by the Neyyar reservoir and nestled in the foothills of the Western Ghats, the tranquil village of Kottoor is set to welcome visitors to the Elephant Rehabilitation Centre near Kappukadu, reopening to the public on Friday after a major facelift.

The state-of-the-art centre features 50 enclosures for captive elephants, an elephant natural history museum, and other modern amenities. Each large enclosure, spanning five acres, is designed for group living, especially for females and their calves, replicating their natural social structures. Each tusker is provided with similar facilities over a minimum one acre of forest.

The centre currently houses 15 elephants, aged four to 83 years, which have been shifted to their new enclosures as part of a trial run.

Other key features include a hand-rearing area for baby elephants, quarantine centres for baby elephants, specially designed enclosure for elephants in musth, and kraals for those captured from the wild. Additional resources include a training centre for mahouts, veterinarians, foresters, and enthusiasts, along with an elephant veterinary hospital, kitchen, feeding complex, zero waste management facilities, and a crematorium.

Centre’s goals

K.J. Varughese, former Chief Wildlife Warden and special officer for the project, emphasises the centre’s goals of mitigating human-wild elephant conflicts and improving the welfare of captive elephants. Spanning 176 hectares, the centre aims to maintain elephants in a chain-free, natural environment and is expected to become a major tourist attraction in Kerala.

Originally projected at ₹105 crore, the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB)-funded project was revised to approximately ₹82 crore after component adjustments. Visitor amenities include an entrance plaza, cafeteria, restrooms, parking, and areas for observing elephant bathing and feeding. Existing cottages are being refurbished for overnight stays, while administrative and residential facilities for staff are operational.

By next year

The elephant natural history museum is slated to be fully operational, replete with exhibits, by January next year.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the renovated centre on Friday, with Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran presiding over the event.

