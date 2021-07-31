Kottiyoor minor rape case survivor appeals to Supreme Court to marry her assailant

She also seeks bail for the defrocked priest who had tried to frame her biological father

The survivor in the infamous Kottiyoor minor rape case in Kerala has appealed to the Supreme Court for permission to marry her assailant, a defrocked priest sentenced to 20 years’ imprisonment under a penal law protecting child victims of sexual abuse.

She has also pleaded for his release on bail.

She was raped as a minor. She later gave birth. The accused had initially tried to frame her biological father.

The former priest, Robin Vadakkumcherry, was tried and found guilty under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act in 2019 despite the victim turning hostile.

A Bench of Justices Vineet Saran and Dinesh Maheshwari is scheduled to hear her plea for bail for him on Monday.

In 2018, the Supreme Court had expressed shock at the alleged involvement of priests in sex crimes in Kerala.

A Bench of Justices A.K. Sikri and Ashok Bhushan (both have retired) had voiced the court’s alarm while hearing the Kottiyoor case.

“This is a shocking and disturbing trend to see such cases involving priests,” Justice Sikri had orally observed in open court.

The Kerala government, which was represented by senior advocate K.N. Balagopal in 2018, had argued that the accused in the case were influential people. The prosecution had highlighted the fact that the father of the victim was asked to take responsibility for the committing the crime. He had later confessed to the police about the alleged involvement of Vadakumcherry in the rape of the 16-year-old girl.