Kottayam’s website wins award

December 19, 2022 10:52 pm | Updated 10:52 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

The official website of Kottayam district has been selected for the Digital India ‘Gold’ award instituted by the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

The website, kottayam.gov.in, has won the award in the category of the best website that follows the guidelines set by the Union government. The award will be presented by the President of India in New Delhi in the first week of January.

Commenting on the award, District Collector P.K. Jayashree said the facility for filing complaints and resolving public grievances on the website was one of the key factors considered by the jury for the award. After being shortlisted for the award, a team comprising the District Collector and District Informatics Officer Beena Cyril Podipara had made a presentation about the features of the website before the jury.

The website, which is disabled-friendly, comprises a total of 306 pages in two languages

CONNECT WITH US