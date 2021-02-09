Kottayam’s tally goes up by 555

KOTTAYAM

09 February 2021 23:29 IST

Four deaths in Pathanamthitta

As many as 555 persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the district on Tuesday.

Of the fresh cases, all but two contracted the virus through local contact. The fresh cases also included 39 children and 83 persons aged above 60. With 116 cases, Kottayam municipality led the tally, followed by Changanassery with 20 cases.

With 1,194 recoveries during the day, the district currently has 4,426 active cases.

Advertising

Advertising

496 in Pathanamthitta

As many as 496 persons tested positive in Pathanamthitta.

Of the fresh cases, 488 contracted the virus through local contact and among these, the contact source of 29 cases is yet to be identified.

Among the local bodies, Thiruvalla reported 31 cases, followed by Pathanamthitta with 26 cases.

The disease claimed four more lives in the district and the victims were identified as a 55-year-old woman from Kalanjoor, a 90-year- old Kaviyoor native, a 68-year-old pallickal native and a 53-year- old Cherukol native.

With 436 recoveries, the district currently has 5,911 active cases.

338 cases, two deaths

Alappuzha reported 338 cases. It also recorded two COVID-19-related deaths.

The fresh cases include 334 patients who contracted the disease through local contact.

The source of infection of three persons remains unknown.

One person who came from abroad also tested positive for SARS-CoV-2

Meanwhile, 279 people who were undergoing treatment for the disease in the district recovered.

The active COVID-19 caseload in the district stands at 4,498.

As many as 391 people in the district received COVID-19 vaccination on Tuesday.

(With inputs from Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha bureaus)