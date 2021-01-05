Kottayam’s case burden goes up by another 715

KOTTAYAM

05 January 2021 23:51 IST

District has 5,865 active cases

As many as 715 persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Kottayam on Tuesday. Of the fresh cases, 709 persons contracted the virus through local contact.

The fresh cases also included 83 children and 145 persons aged above 60.

With 62 cases, Kottayam municipality led the tally, followed by Mundakkayam with 44 cases. With 707 recoveries during the day, the district currently has 5,865 active cases.

665 in Pathanamthitta

As many as 665 persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the district on Tuesday.

Of the fresh cases, 640 contracted the virus through local contact and among these, the contact source of 36 cases are yet to be identified. Among the local bodies, Pallickal reported 84 cases, followed by Earathu with 32 cases.

Meanwhile, the disease claimed three more lives in the district. The victims were identified as a 70-year-old Kuttapuzha native, 47-year-old woman from Niranam, and a 70-year-old Pallickal native, who died at an old-age home. With 199 recoveries, the district currently has 6,135 active cases.

435 in Kollam

The district reported 435 new COVID-19 cases and 283 recoveries on Tuesday.

Those who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 include 432 contact cases, two health workers, and one case with no known source.

A 22-year-old Pattazhy resident is the case with no known source. The health workers who contracted the infection are from Chavara and Piravanthur.

The district currently has 9,595 persons under observation and the total number of samples collected is 6,08,904.

While 1,453 persons completed home quarantine on Tuesday, the Health Department has traced 1,42,845 primary and 13,192 secondary contacts of the patients.

(With inputs from Pathanamthitta and Kollam bureaus)