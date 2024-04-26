GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Kottayam witnesses significant drop in polling percentages

April 26, 2024 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau
A group of nuns waiting in cast the votes at Sacred Hearts High School, Kottayam, on Friday.

A group of nuns waiting in cast the votes at Sacred Hearts High School, Kottayam, on Friday. | Photo Credit: VISHNU PRATHAP

Kottayam, which witnessed a direct clash between the rival Kerala Congress factions after four-and-a-half decades, recorded a marked decline in its overall polling percentage during the general elections on Friday. As per provisional estimates provided by the Election Commission of India (ECI), the polling percentage in the constituency stood at 65.59% when voting closed at 6 pm.

This marks the lowest polling percentage in the Kottayam constituency since 1980, when it was recorded at 58.16%. Slight changes in the final figures are possible, as voters in rural areas continued to turn out in large numbers, with some still waiting in queues even after 6 p.m. Tokens were distributed to accommodate these voters and allow them to cast their votes.

Compared to the 2019 elections, there was a 10 percentage points drop in voter turnout from 75.44% recorded that year.

The highest polling percentage in the Kottayam parliamentary constituency was in 1991 at 76.07%. This time, the Vaikom Assembly segment witnessed the highest turnout of 71.50%, compared to 77.88% in 2019. It was followed by Ettumanoor at 66.37% (75.34% in 2019) and Kaduthuruthi, which had the lowest turnout at 62.24% (70.24% in 2019).

The polling percentages in other Assembly constituencies were as follows: Puthuppalli 65.01% (74.50%); Kottayam 64.87% (75.14%); Piravom 65.74% (72.10%); and Pala 63.96% (71.61%).

Voting was delayed in several booths in various Assembly segments during the early hours due to technical snags. Despite women outnumbering men in the electoral roll, the percentage of men voters who exercised their franchise stood at 68.84%, compared to 62.50% for women. Six transgender voters, representing 40% of the total, also exercised their voting rights.

Despite the initial brisk polling and long queues at polling stations, the turnout slowed down in the afternoon, with the overall process largely smooth and peaceful throughout the district.

