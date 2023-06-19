ADVERTISEMENT

Kottayam warms up to water hyacinth as an economic resource

June 19, 2023 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

U. Hiran

A boatman throwing a rope to help tow another boat after it got stuck in a thick carpet of water hyacinths in Kodoor river. | Photo Credit: VISHNU PRATHAP

With its waterbodies choking under a thick carpet of densely intertwined weed for decades, Kottayam is now warming up to water hyacinth as a source of income.

With multiple attempts to clear the waterbodies of water hyacinth proving ineffective and expensive, the authorities are now looking to control the growth of the weeds through its economic utilisation. The Meenachil-meenanthara-Kodoor River re-linking project, a government-people collaborative that spearheads the river restoration project in Kottayam, has kick-started consultations in this regard with a Tamil Nadu-based natural fibre manufacturing unit.

Replicating success

A delegation led by the Nava Keralam Mission coordinator T.N. Seema held discussions with Rope – a start-up from Madurai. The plan takes a cue from the success of Neelamperoor Panchayat, Alappuzha, in tackling the menace, said K. Anil Kumar, coordinator of the river restoration project.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

As per the plan, workers under the employment guarantee scheme will collect the hyacinth from the waterbodies and separate its stalk from leaf and roots. These stalks will then be handed over to the company for ₹10 per kg.

“While the waterbodies will get rid of the weed, the workers will be earning through the sale of these stalks and that too without making any capital investment. The labour groups in Neelamperoor, for instance, have earned around ₹15 lakhs through the sale of weed stalks weighing about 1.5 lakh kg,’’ he explained.

Major impediment

The invasive weed, with no natural predators and perfect climatic conditions, gobbles up most of the waterbody network in the region during the summer, choking off the natural water flow and providing a new habitat for mosquitoes. Over the years, the plant has severely affected two key activities in the region – inland fishery and tourism.

Accumulated in the form of a thick mat, the weed severely impacts biodiversity by preventing the entry of sunlight and oxygen to the waters.

“The need to deal with the water weed is immediate in Kottayam as the efforts so far to control its growth including biological control have all proven futile,” noted a senior official with the Irrigation department.

The authorities, meanwhile, have kick-started a drive to clean up a key stretch of the Kodoor river from Puthupally to the Nattakom Port, which remains choked by the weeds and silt formation, in view of the monsoon. A Detailed Project Report for removing the silt, soil and hyacinth accumulated in the Vembanad Lake too has been submitted to the World Bank seeking financial assistance.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US