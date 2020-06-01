Kottayam to review online classes today

Amidst all the confusion and uncertainty over the transition, about 2.68 lakh students from schools across Kottayam took part in the virtual class initiative launched by the State government on Monday.

As per initial estimates, 8,900 students in the district could not access the classes due to connectivity challenges. Shyla V.R., Deputy Director of Education in the district, said a meeting of the District Educational Officers and Assistant Educational Officers would be held on Tuesday to review the initiative. “The AEOs have been asked to get feedback from schools and teachers, besides ascertaining the number of students who missed out,” the official said.

“Students who do not have access to cable TV or Internet, will be provided with the facility at a common unit,” she added.

80% attendance

Officials with the General Education Protection Mission put the average attendance on the first day at about 80% and said the issues would be sorted out within a week. “Study materials will be distributed through the respective schools,” said an official.

To ensure interaction between students and teachers, WhatsApp groups have been formed for each class. Students may also send their queries as text messages to the teacher.

The project has drawn mixed response from teachers and parents. While the teachers sought to welcome it as an interim arrangement, parents raised concerns over the connectivity issues and the efficacy of the arrangement.

CBSE schools

The CBSE schools in the district too launched their academic year on Monday by offering online classes. “Classes in the first week will focus on the concerns of parents and students. Teaching sessions will begin based on a common time-table from next week,” said Sherin Chandy, Principal, Excelsior English School, Kottayam