Kottayam to host eighth edition of Saras mela in December

The eighth edition of the Saras mela, a national-level food and cultural fair organised by the Kudumbasree Mission, will be held in Kottayam from December 14 to 24.

In view of the event, Kudumbasree director Jafar Malik convened a preparatory meeting here the other day. According Mr. Malik, as many as 250 stalls will be set up as part of the event, to be staged in a sprawling encampment of 7,500-square feet at Nagampadom.

Of this, 90 stalls will be dedicated for the sale of products from other States. As many as 25 food stalls will be opened for offering ethnic cuisine of different States. The event will also feature cultural events during the evenings.

The event event will be organised in accordance with the green protocol. Following the meeting, Mr. Malik also inspected the Nagampadom ground, the proposed venue of the event.

According to officials, a meeting of the organising committee will be held at the District Collectorate in Kottayam on November 12. Cooperation Minister V.N. Vasavan will preside over.