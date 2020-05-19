Kottayam slowly returns to normalcy

KOTTAYAM

19 May 2020 19:30 IST

KSRTC to operate 17 schedules from the district depot

After a period of uncertainty, life has gradually begun returning to normalcy in Kottayam with people and vehicles turning up on the street in large numbers.

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will operate 17 schedules from the Kottayam depot on Wednesday.

Ordinary services connecting all major centres in the district will be operated for at least a week.

Advertising

Advertising

The special services for ferrying government employees will be regularised.

Four patients

As on Tuesday, the number of COVID-19 patients in the district stood at four. The results of all 62 samples received during the day were negative.

As many as 400 persons have reached the district from various countries since May 7. Among them, 106 are pregnant women and 27 are minors.

As many as 214 of these returnees are in the institutional quarantine centres and 183 persons in home quarantine.

The number of passes issued for those returning from other States till Tuesday afternoon was 4,367.

The authorities are slated to consider 1,144 more applications.

Koruthodu hotspot

Meanwhile, Koruthodu grama panchayat was on Tuesday declared a hotspot for COVID-19.

The declaration came after a 23-year-old resident of the village, who had returned from Maharashtra, was tested positive the other day. Besides Koruthodu, Uzhavoor Panchayat too remains as hotspot.