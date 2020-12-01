Kerala

Kottayam sees spike with 585 new cases

As many as 585 people in Kottayam tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Tuesday

Of the fresh cases, all but three contracted the virus through local contact. The fresh cases also included 75 children and 84 people aged above 60 years.

With 79 cases, Kottayam reported the highest number of cases, followed by Thalayolaparambu with 44 cases. Erumely and Kanjirappally reported 22 and 21 cases respectively.

With 399 recoveries during the day, the district currently has 4,680 active cases while 12,373 people are under observation

