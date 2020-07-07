Kottayam reports three more cases

KOTTAYAM

07 July 2020 23:34 IST

Three more persons, including two who returned from other States, tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Kottayam on Tuesday.

At the same time, a 19-year-old woman from Ayarkkunnam, who had been undergoing treatment at a hospital here, recovered from the disease.

Advertising

Advertising

Patients

The persons testing positive during the day were: a 43-year-old Mutholi native who landed from Muscat on June 21; a Paika resident who returned from New Delhi on June 24; and a 38-year-old Ayarkunnam native who arrived from Chennai on June 15.

Kottayam has 111 active COVID-19 cases while 159 patients have recovered from the disease so far.