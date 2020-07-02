Kottayam reports nine fresh cases

Nine more persons, including four members of a family who had returned to Kottayam from Mumbai, were tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 here on Thursday.

According to district health officials, those who were tested positive include three from abroad and five from other States. The remaining patient contracted the virus through local contact.

The persons who were tested positive were a 60-year-old woman from Kooropada who arrived from Kolkata on June 22; a 31-year-old resident of Vazhoor who arrived from Oman on June 23; a 27-year-old woman from Paippad who landed from Sharjah on June 19; a 48-year-old from Mariapally who returned from Mumbai, his 36-year-old wife, and two sons aged 12 and 7; a 63-year-old Manarcaud native who landed from Saudi Arabia on June 20, and a 36-year-old woman from Chirakkadavu.

Negative in Sharjah

Officials said the woman from Sharjah had been hospitalised for the disease in Sharjah on May 10 and boarded a flight to Kerala after being tested negative on June 3.

The woman from Chirakkadavu contracted the virus from her co-worker, a hospital employee from Pallikkathodu.

Meanwhile, a 36-year-old Nedumkunnam native, who had been undergoing treatment for the disease, was discharged from the hospital on Thursday. The district presently has 115 active cases while 117 have recovered from the disease so far.