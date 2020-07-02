Kottayam reports nine fresh cases

Nine more persons, including four members of a family who had returned to Kottayam from Mumbai, were tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 here on Thursday.
According to district health officials, those who were tested positive include three from abroad and five from other States. The remaining patient contracted the virus through local contact.
The persons who were tested positive were a 60-year-old woman from Kooropada who arrived from Kolkata on June 22; a 31-year-old resident of Vazhoor who arrived from Oman on June 23; a 27-year-old woman from Paippad who landed from Sharjah on June 19; a 48-year-old from Mariapally who returned from Mumbai, his 36-year-old wife, and two sons aged 12 and 7; a 63-year-old Manarcaud native who landed from Saudi Arabia on June 20, and a 36-year-old woman from Chirakkadavu.
Negative in Sharjah
Officials said the woman from Sharjah had been hospitalised for the disease in Sharjah on May 10 and boarded a flight to Kerala after being tested negative on June 3.
The woman from Chirakkadavu contracted the virus from her co-worker, a hospital employee from Pallikkathodu.
Meanwhile, a 36-year-old Nedumkunnam native, who had been undergoing treatment for the disease, was discharged from the hospital on Thursday. The district presently has 115 active cases while 117 have recovered from the disease so far.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath