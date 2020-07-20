Kottayam reports 46 fresh COVID-19 cases

KOTTAYAM

20 July 2020 20:29 IST

16 get the infection through local contact and source of infection in four is unknown

Amidst fears of major markets in Kottayam emerging as COVID-19 clusters, 46 persons, including 20 persons with links to the Changanassery market, tested positive for the disease here on Monday.

According to officials, 36 persons contracted the virus through local contact. Of the remaining patients, seven, including two children under the age of five, came from abroad while the remaining three came from neighbouring States. With this, the number of patients from the market here rose to 24.

Meanwhile, the number of active cases in the district currently stands at 255. As many as 266 persons have recovered from the disease so far.

Among the remaining 16 persons who contracted the virus through local contact, the source of infection of four persons is yet to be ascertained. The district administration has already declared 19 wards in 14 local bodies as containment zones, the number of which is expected to go up in view of the sharp rise in cases.

In view of the situation, the authorities have launched a mobile medical surveillance unit to ensure treatment of people who are unable to visit hospitals due to the COVID-19 crisis. The unit, comprising a doctor, nurse and lab technician, also comprises facilities for serum sample collection and conducting antigen and RT-PCR tests.

According to officials, the rise in number of cases with links to the markets have triggered fears of major markets in the district gradually turning into festering COVID-19 hotspots.

“Being a common point for the wholesalers, retailers, middle men and many others, the wholesale markets are often thickly crowded. Rules of social distancing are often overlooked here,” an official conceded.

Taking a serious note of the issue, the authorities have kick-started an antigen test drive for those linked to the fish markets in Ettumanur and Changanassery. Besides the three persons in the Ettumanur fish market, an employee of vegetable market here have also been detected with the virus infection .

As part of enhancing surveillance, regulations will be imposed on the entry of vehicles and public to the major market places in the district.