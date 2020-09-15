Kottayam reports 192 fresh cases

A total of 192 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Kottayam district on Tuesday taking the total number of active cases to 2,200.

Out of the newly infected, all except four were through local contact when 3,295 fresh tests results were out. This include a health worker from Erattupetta.

At 36, Kottayam municipality accounted for the most number of infections through local contract. Among the other cases, 18 were reported from Thiruvarppu, 16 from Vazhappalli, 14 from Aymanam, 12 from Erumeli, 11 from Pampady, 10 from Panachikkadu, nine from Thrikkodithanam, six from Erattupetta, five each from Ettumanoor and Manarkkadu, and four from Kadanadu.

A total of 147 recovered from the disease taking the total number of recovered patients so far to 4,271 out of the 6,474 infected. Nearly 20,200 people remain in quarantine in the district.