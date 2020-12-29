Kottayam registers 777 fresh cases

Kottayam

29 December 2020 23:29 IST

As many as 777 persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Kottayam on Tuesday.

Of the fresh cases, all but four contracted the virus through local contact. The fresh cases included 76 children and 131 persons aged above 60.

With 94 cases, the Kottayam municipality led the tally, followed by Erumeli with 37 cases. Vazhappally reported 32 cases while Madappally witnessed 31 cases.

With 581 recoveries during the day, the district currently has 6,717 active cases.

561 in Pathanamthitta

As many as 561 persons tested positive in Pathanamthitta on the day.

Of the fresh cases, 529 persons contracted the virus through local contact and among these, the contact source of 62 cases is yet to be identified.

Among the local bodies, Adoor reported 33 cases, followed by Koyipram with 29 cases.

Meanwhile, the disease claimed four more lives in the district. The victims were identified as a 58-year-old Naranamuzhy native, a 79-year-old Kodumon native, a 36-year-old woman from Pallickal and a 55-year-old woman from Vadasserikkara.

With 245 recoveries during the day, the district currently has 5,019 active cases.

437 in Kollam

The district reported 437 new COVID-19 cases and 348 recoveries on Tuesday.

Those who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 include 431 contact cases, one person who came from another State, four health workers and one case with no known source. A 67-year-old Pallithottam resident is the case with no known source.

The health workers who contracted the infection are from Elampalloor, Kottankara, Chavara and Punalur.

The district currently has 12,036 persons under observation and the total number of samples collected is 5,80,080. While 1,305 persons completed home quarantine on Tuesday, the Health Department has traced 1,37,726 primary and 12,781 secondary contacts of the patients.

352 cases in Alappuzha

Alappuzha logged 352 cases on the day. The fresh cases include 324 patients who contracted the virus through local transmission, while the source of infection of another 23 people remains unknown. Three persons who came from other States, one from abroad and a health worker also tested positive for SARS-COV-2.

The 352 cases include 46 reported from Alappuzha, 23 from Chengannur and 15 from Nooranad.

Meanwhile, 237 persons who were undergoing treatment for the disease in the district recovered. The active COVID-19 caseload in the district stands at 4,572.

Containment zone

Ward 41 in Kayamkulam municipality was declared containment zone.

(With inputs from Pathanamthitta, Kollam and Alappuzha bureaus)