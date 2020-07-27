Kottayam registers 59 new cases

KOTTAYAM

27 July 2020 23:57 IST

48 get infected through local contact

A total of 59 people from the district tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Monday.

While 48 people contracted the virus through local transmission, nine patients came from other States and two from abroad. At the same time, 14 persons who were undergoing treatment for the disease recovered during the day.

The district currently has 457 active cases while 9,703 are under observation. As many as 469 persons have recovered from the disease so far.

Advertising

Advertising

The new cases included six persons from Moolavattom, five from Neendoor, four from Vaikom, and three from Athirampuzha, among others.

COVID cluster

Meanwhile, the Health Department have unearthed yet another medium community cluster of COVID-19 during an antigen test drive at a private vegetable market in Ettumanur.

According to officials, 45 out 67 persons who were subjected to antigen test, tested positive for the disease.

With around 80 persons, mostly migrant labourers, currently employed with the unit, the testing for the remaining workers is slated to continue on Tuesday.

The antigen test for employees at the unit was launched after two persons here tested positive during a random test a week ago.

Finding

Based on the finding, a direction was issued to close down the market and the shops in its vicinity. Efforts are on to trace the primary and secondary contacts of the patients.

“Considering that several vendors across the region used to purchase their stocks from the unit, the likelihood of the disease spreading to nearby villages cannot be ruled out,” said an official.