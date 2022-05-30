Kottayam records improvement in investment climate

May 30, 2022 18:34 IST

1,205 industrial units launched in last fiscal

Kottayam witnessed a major improvement in its investment climate with 1,205 new industrial units launched in the district during the last fiscal which led to creation of as many as 3,761 jobs.

As per the estimates of the District Industries Centre, the new ventures drew investment worth ₹66.33 crore during the period. Of the new units, 260 belonged to the agro-food production sector and 168, the textile and garment sector.

Investment assistance worth ₹4.73 crore was provided to 81 units under the Entrepreneurship Assistance Scheme. A sum of ₹62.27 lakh was granted for 21 units through the Margin Money Grant to Nano Units Scheme, besides ₹2.47 crore for 117 units under the Pradhan Mantri Employment Generation Programme.

As part of its enterprise revitalisation scheme, ₹11.13 lakh was distributed among three units, besides ₹26.96 lakh for 106 enterprises under the Industrial Security Scheme to tide over COVID-19-induced crisis.

As part of drawing more people into entrepreneurship, 117 training and awareness programmes were organised during the period, which witnessed a total participation of 3,110 people.