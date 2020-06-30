Kottayam records 99.38 pass percentage

The district here recorded an overall pass percentage of 99.38 in the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination, the results of which were announced on Tuesday.
In all, 19,588 out of the 19,711 students who appeared for the examination, has become eligible for higher studies. As many as 1,851, including 1,358 girls, secured A Plus in all the subjects.
In terms of the overall pass percentage, Kottayam stands at the third position behind the Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha districts, which recorded pass percentages of 99.71and 99.57 respectively.
A total of 190 schools, including 49 government schools and 122 aided schools, recorded 100% pass. With 426 students, MD Seminary High School, Kottayam, had the highest number of students appearing for the exam. The Government High School, Vadakkekkara, where only four students appeared for the examination, had the lowest number of students.
