Kottayam railway station to get major facelift

Platforms to be lengthened, second entry to station, new parking lots to be commissioned

A high-level meeting of railway officials convened here on Wednesday decided to complete the ongoing renovation works on the Kottayam railway station by April next year.

As per the new plan, the platform number one, which is 546 m long, will be expanded to 760 m.

The length of the platform number two will be raised to 627 m from 500 m while the 390 m long platform will be expanded to 647 m. The fourth platform, coming up in the Good Shed area, will be 647 meters long.

As part of the track doubling works, a separate platform at 327 m for Ernakulam-bound MEMU trains too will be constructed. The expansion of platforms, according to Thomas Chazhikadan, MP, is expected to address the difficulty experienced by the passengers in embarking or disembarking the rear coaches of many a long-distance train.

Construction of a second entry to the railway station from the Goodshed side will be completed by April. Parking facilities for 150 cars will be provided on 2.5 acres of property adjacent to the station while the existing road that leads to the Goods shed will be retained.

A multi-level facility with a capacity to park 400 two-wheelers has already been opened in the station premises.

Pilgrim Centre

The three-storey Pilgrim Centre, with a rest area for 450 pilgrims and toilet facilities for 60, will be opened by the end of November when the Sabarimala season begins. More booking counters will be opened during the Sabarimala season and better facilities will be provided to the pilgrims.

The rest house currently used by the devotees will be air-conditioned and opened for general travellers.

The re installation of an escalator at the station will be completed by January while works on the elevator connecting platform number one to platform number two will be completed next February. The access road to the parcel office will be expanded and opened to the differently abled persons as well. A new gate will be open from the bus stop near RMS office to the first platform. . The booking office, reservation counter and the main part of the platform will be beautified with sealing and paneling works.

Considering a proposal by the Athirampuzha grama panchayat for setting up a ‘Take a Break’ centre in the Ettumanur station, the railway asked for a change in location. A decision on restoring the Athirampuzha-Kattahi road will be taken after discussion at the division level.

Divisional railway manager (Southern Railway) Mukund Ramaswamy, senior Divisional Commercial Manager P A Dhanajayan, Divisional Engineer (Special Work) Sreekumar A V were among those attended the meeting. The delegation also reviewed the progress of the ongoing works through a site inspection.