Kottayam port signs MoU with Kuwait-based Azimar for container movement

29 November 2021 20:13 IST

The move comes as earlier attempts by the Kottayam port authority to build a new barge fell flat in view of fund crunch

In a major boost to its operations, the Inland Container Depot (ICD) in Kottayam (Kottayam port) has agreed to work together with the Kuwait-based Azimar Shipping & Logistics LLP in container movement and setting up modern consolidated cargo warehouse in Kottayam.

Abraham Varghese, managing director of the Kottayam port, and Ani Peter, managing partner, Azimar, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in this regard at a function held in the presence of Industries Minister P. Rajeeve and Registrations Minister V. N. Vasavan in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday. As per this, Azimar will invest in building a new barge with a capacity to carry 30 TEU (twenty-foot equivalent unit) of cargo.

“At present, we have more than 400 units of container transactions per month. With the arrival of Azimar, we expect that to cross 600 units in the beginning and touch 1,000 units later,” said Roopesh Kumar, general manager, Kottayam port.

Ready in 6 months

Presently, the ICD runs its operations using a barge with a capacity of 10 TEU. The new barge is expected to be operational in six months. The ICD authorities expect the procedural formalities to elevate the dry port into a minor Customs Port to complete in the meantime, which will give a major boost to inland water movement of cargo.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Vasavan said the logistics sector in the State would receive a major boost with the full-scale movement of cargo through the Kottayam port. Industries Minister P. Rajeeve said arrival of more foreign investments to the State would encourage the ‘work from Kerala’ initiative.