Kottayam, Pathanamthitta fare well in SSLC examinations

In a remarkable achievement, Kottayam registered the State’s highest pass percentage of 99.92 in the SSLC examinations this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Of the 18,828 people who appeared for the exams in the district, 18,813 students, including 9,415 boys and 9,398 girls, have earned eligibility for higher studies.

The educational district of Pala, which scored 100% pass, has recorded the highest pass percentage in the State. All 3,209 students who appeared for the examination from here are now eligible for higher studies.

ADVERTISEMENT

As many as 3,111 students, including 2,099 girls, have secured A+ in all subjects. As many as 5,202 students scored A+ in Information Technology, while 4,836 students scored the highest grade in Mathematics.

Pathanamthitta

Pathanamthitta scored a pass percentage of 99.7. Among the educational districts here, Thiruvalla topped with 99.86%, followed by Pathanamthitta with 99.61%.

As many as 1,716 students, including 1,125 girls, managed to get A+ in all subjects here. Of the total 10,021 people who appeared for the exams, 9,991 students are eligible for higher studies.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.