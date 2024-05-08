ADVERTISEMENT

Kottayam, Pathanamthitta fare well in SSLC examinations

Updated - May 08, 2024 08:58 pm IST

Published - May 08, 2024 08:13 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

Kottayam gets State’s highest pass percentage of 99.92 in the 2024 SSLC examinations. Pathanamthitta scores a pass percentage of 99.7

The Hindu Bureau

Headmistress of St. Mary’s Girls Higher Secondary School in Pala, which had the highest number of students passing the SSLC examination this year, serves sweets to students. | Photo Credit: VISHNU PRATHAP

In a remarkable achievement, Kottayam registered the State’s highest pass percentage of 99.92 in the SSLC examinations this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Of the 18,828 people who appeared for the exams in the district, 18,813 students, including 9,415 boys and 9,398 girls, have earned eligibility for higher studies.

The educational district of Pala, which scored 100% pass, has recorded the highest pass percentage in the State. All 3,209 students who appeared for the examination from here are now eligible for higher studies.

ADVERTISEMENT

As many as 3,111 students, including 2,099 girls, have secured A+ in all subjects. As many as 5,202 students scored A+ in Information Technology, while 4,836 students scored the highest grade in Mathematics.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Pathanamthitta

Pathanamthitta scored a pass percentage of 99.7. Among the educational districts here, Thiruvalla topped with 99.86%, followed by Pathanamthitta with 99.61%.

As many as 1,716 students, including 1,125 girls, managed to get A+ in all subjects here. Of the total 10,021 people who appeared for the exams, 9,991 students are eligible for higher studies.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US