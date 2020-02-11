Kottayam panchayat to execute ₹42.57-cr. projects

Making Kottayam a cancer-free destination, establishing a mammogram unit at the District General Hospital and conserving waterbodies are some of the key projects to be implemented by the Kottayam district panchayat in 2020-21. The total cost of projects will be ₹42.57 crore.

A decision on the projects to be implemented using the Plan funds and the allocation to each division during the period were discussed and finalised at a meeting of the local body’s grama sabha here on Tuesday.

The mammogram unit of ₹2.30 lakh will be established at the District General Hospital under the Vanithakhadakam programme.

Can-Kottayam Fit, a project aimed at making Kottayam cancer-free, will be launched at a cost of ₹1.75 crore. To be implemented in association with all local and civic bodies in the district, it envisages offering speciality treatment to patients, awareness programmes and strengthening of preventive measures.

Sujalam project

The Sujalam project, which envisages conservation of waterbodies and expansion of paddy cultivation to more areas, will be executed at a cost of ₹20 lakh. Funds of ₹1 crore each have been set aside for the second phase of the Vayomithram and Able Kottayam projects.

An amount of ₹8.51 crore will be spent on the LIFE Mission project. The Clean Kottayam-Green Kottayam project will be implemented for ₹1.70 crore. Three-wheeler cycles will be distributed to the differently abled at ₹47.85 lakh.

Nutritional food

A sum of ₹25 lakh has been set aside for distribution of nutritional food at anganwadis and ₹35 lakh for promoting fishery.

The other key allocations include ₹20 lakh for the She Pad project for school girls, ₹44 lakh for construction of anganwadi buildings and ₹25 lakh for seed distribution, among others. District panchayat president Sebastian Kulathungal inaugurated the meeting.

Lisamma Baby, chairperson of the development standing committee, presided. Presidents of the various block panchayats and other officials were present.