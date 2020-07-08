Kottayam on alert as 17 fresh cases emerge

KOTTAYAM

08 July 2020 23:05 IST

8 people came from abroad, 5 from other States, four through contact

The district here on Wednesday reported the second highest number of COVID -19 cases on a single day with 17 persons testing positive.

Four persons contracted the virus through local contact while eight persons were from abroad. The remaining five persons came from other States. With this, the total number of active cases in the district rose to 128.

Of the remaining patients, two had been diagnosed with the disease before returning from overseas. While one of them returned home after treatment and testing negative, the second was not tested after treatment. Meanwhile, a woman, who had worked at a COVID treatment centre in Mumbai, was also among those infected.

Those who contracted virus through local contact included two health workers, a 44-year-old Manarcad native and a 43-year-old Vakathanam native who were on duty at the Corona care ward of the Kottayam General Hospital, and two women who were the wives of patients from Thrikkodithanam and Kurichy.

Patients from abroad

The remaining patients were; a 44-year-old Madappally native who came from Madurai, a 28-year-old Madappally native who came from Abu Dhabi, a 25-year-old Vazhoor resident who came from Muscat on June 24; a 43-year-old Kumarakom native who came from Kuwait; 27-year-old Ettumanoor resident who returned from Chennai; 28-year-old resident of Kanjirapally, who arrived from Dubai on June 26; 28-year-old resident of Ettumanoor, who arrived from Qatar on June 27; 51-year-old Thalayolaparambu native who had landed from Saudi Arabia; a 38-year-old female nurse who arrived from Mumbai; a 53-year-old Nedumkunnam resident who arrived from Sharjah on June 25; an 18-year-old Thrikkodiathanam native, a 23-year-old Vaikom native who came from Chennai and 40-year-old resident of Mariyapally, who arrived from Theni.