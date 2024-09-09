Kottayam native to swear in as minister in Australian regional assembly

As the newly elected council of ministers takes charge in the Northern Territory (NT) regional assembly in Australia, the sleepy village of Moonnilavu, nestled at the foothills of the Western Ghats in Kottayam, has come alive with celebrations.

For, Jinson Anto Charls, a native of this village who migrated to Australia in 2011, is set to be sworn in as one of the eight ministers in the NT administration. The 37-year-old nursing graduate, who toppled a sitting minister of the Labour party to achieve the fete, is also the nephew of Pathanamthitta MP and senior Congress leader Anto Antony.

“In the new ministry, Jinson will be handling seven portfolios, including Disability, Multicultural Affairs, as well as Sport and Culture. He will take the oath of office at 7 a.m. IST on Tuesday,” Mr. Antony told The Hindu. He added that Jinson’s parents had already travelled to Australia to attend the ceremony. “Jinson plans to visit the family here for a vacation in December,” the MP said.

Mr. Antony also noted the youngster’s prior political experience, including serving as the unit president of the Kerala Students Union at the Little Flower College of Nursing in Angamaly and working as part of the Congress campaign team in Pathanamthitta during the 2009 Parliament elections.

Landslide victory

As per media reports, Mr. Charls is one of two India-born politicians elected to the NT regional assembly last month, alongside Khoda Patel, who hails from Gujarat. Their party, the Country Liberal Party (CLP), secured a landslide victory in the elections held on August 24, winning 17 of the 25 seats in the NT Legislative Assembly.

Jinson holds a Bachelor of Science in Nursing and Midwifery. Four years after migrating to Australia, he settled in Darwin, the capital of the Northern Territory, where he currently serves as the President of the Darwin Malayalee Association.

His professional background is rooted in health care, having worked as a Registered Nurse in the Alcohol Mandatory Treatment Program. Over the years, Jinson climbed the ranks in health leadership, particularly in mental health care. He held roles such as Team Manager and Operations Manager, and eventually became the Director of Acute Services for Top End Mental Health Alcohol and Other Drug Services (NT Health). He also serves as an adjunct lecturer at Charles Darwin University there.

Jinson is married to Anupriya John, a native of Chalakkudy. The couple has two daughters, Aimie Kaitiline John (11) and Anna Isabel John (5).