Kottayam-Mundakkayam NH stretch to be made four lane soon

Published - September 01, 2024 07:44 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

N. Jayaraj, MLA, demands that bypass roads be set up along the stretch, wherever possible

The Hindu Bureau

Work on upgrading the Kottayam-Mundakkayam section of National Highway 183—one of the busiest roads in central Travancore—into a four-lane highway is slated to be launched soon.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) informed a District Development Committee (DDC) meeting on Saturday that work on widening the stretch from 19th Mile, near Vazhoor, to Mundakkayam would begin soon.

During a discussion on the project, Kanjirappally MLA and Government Chief Whip N. Jayaraj emphasized the need for addressing the concerns of traders and building owners in Kanjirappally, Ponkunnam, and Mundakkayam towns. He sought to set up bypass roads along the stretch, wherever possible.

Alignment

In a meeting in July, the legislator had insisted that the alignment for the road be finalised in consultation with the elected representatives.

The DDC meeting also called for a special session to resolve the ongoing issue of restoring roads damaged by the implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission drinking water project.

Additionally, the meeting addressed the challenges posed by a minor landslide in Parathodu grama panchayat, near Erattupetta, which led to widespread erosion of sand and boulders into various streams across the region. Issues related to a sandbank formed at ‘Alinjithuruth’, between Thalanad and Theekoy grama panchayats, were also discussed during the meeting.

